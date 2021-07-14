Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) PT Raised to $138.00 at JMP Securities

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $126.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

PIPR stock opened at $124.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.46. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $57.76 and a 52 week high of $135.17.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $431.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.08 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 25.36%. On average, analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 491,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,898,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

