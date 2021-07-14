Piper Sandler Weighs in on The Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Bancorp in a report released on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 30.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

TBBK stock opened at $22.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.41. The Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $516,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,878.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,102,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,530.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,820 shares of company stock worth $1,860,092. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in The Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in The Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

