Piper Sandler Weighs in on The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $8.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.97. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $9.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $10.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $38.86 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $5.82. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.68.

Shares of GS stock opened at $375.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $127.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $370.01. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $393.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 52,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

