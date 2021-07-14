PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PLBY. Roth Capital increased their price objective on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

PLBY Group stock opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.13. PLBY Group has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. On average, analysts expect that PLBY Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $7,152,284.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 360,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,072,453 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at $19,590,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter worth $862,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $1,802,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

