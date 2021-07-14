PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Stake Trimmed by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC lowered its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,071 shares during the quarter. PNM Resources makes up 0.9% of CNH Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.57% of PNM Resources worth $23,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1,291.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1,250.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of PNM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.55. 1,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,175. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

