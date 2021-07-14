Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 199.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $329,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 280,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,341,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,976,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.25.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $2.49 on Wednesday, hitting $323.02. The stock had a trading volume of 387 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,570. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.56. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $324.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

