Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 371.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,144 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,985 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 0.4% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,138.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 114,910 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 106.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $20,441,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,715,598 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $148,027,000 after acquiring an additional 867,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.92. The company had a trading volume of 104,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,678,332. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.31.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

