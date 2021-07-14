Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,036,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.75.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $4.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.20 and a beta of 0.75. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.27 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total transaction of $2,922,479.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 53,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,950,378.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,737 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.66, for a total value of $2,246,953.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,303,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,788 shares of company stock valued at $70,935,513. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

