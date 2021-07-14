Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires New Position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,944,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,729,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $7,688,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $5,704,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $5,559,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $5,320,000.

Get Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I alerts:

RCLFU stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94.

In other Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 74,952 shares of company stock valued at $748,946 over the last three months.

About Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCLFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU).

Receive News & Ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.