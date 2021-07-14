Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires New Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,012,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Square by 55.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 32.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after buying an additional 1,402,341 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 24.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after buying an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 12.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after buying an additional 1,085,690 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.74.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $241.43 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.14 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $109.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $25,007,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,073,985 shares of company stock worth $247,937,701. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

