Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $9.13 Million in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,232,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,134,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of Concrete Pumping as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBCP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 122,922 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 27,408 shares in the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBCP opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.60 million, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22.

BBCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concrete Pumping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

