Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $9.85 Million in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,850,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter worth $51,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter worth $246,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter worth $309,000. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $295,000.

ACAHU stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.94. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

