Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $7.28 Million Investment in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,275,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter worth $68,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter worth $146,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter worth $194,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.38.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

