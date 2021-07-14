Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 2,020,526 Shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its stake in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 837,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020,526 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cohn Robbins were worth $8,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRHC. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,597,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRHC stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.85.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

