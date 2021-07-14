Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $6 Million Position in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,000,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independence in the first quarter worth approximately $750,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Independence in the first quarter worth approximately $7,500,000. Knott David M bought a new position in Independence in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Independence in the first quarter worth approximately $2,000,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACQRU opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.73.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

