Polar Capital Holdings Plc Acquires 14,221 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,936 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,221 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,213,394,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,622,000 after buying an additional 4,110,503 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,796,000 after buying an additional 3,071,809 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 207.0% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,967,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,123 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,814,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,387,000 after buying an additional 1,594,812 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

TD opened at $67.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $123.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.25. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.6521 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

