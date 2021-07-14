Polar Capital Holdings Plc Grows Stock Holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,173 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Afya were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Afya by 61.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Afya by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. Afya Limited has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AFYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Afya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.84.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

