Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $10.58 Million Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,242,710 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.37% of 2U worth $10,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWOU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in 2U by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 2U by 236.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Macquarie raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. 2U has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.56.

TWOU opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. 2U, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.00.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

