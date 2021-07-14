Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $13.03 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,143 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,188.44 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,268.79.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.