Polar Capital Holdings Plc Raises Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 27.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,141 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,734 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFSC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

