Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Post in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Post’s FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Shares of POST opened at $106.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 0.81. Post has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $117.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Post by 12.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Post in the first quarter worth $344,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Post by 13.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,768,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Post by 89.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AREX Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Post in the first quarter worth $18,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.