PostRock Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PostRock Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of PostRock Energy stock remained flat at $$0.04 on Tuesday. PostRock Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04.

PostRock Energy Company Profile

PostRock Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas. It primarily focuses on the production of conventional oil and coal bed methane gas from its properties located in the Cherokee basin, a region in southeastern Kansas, northeastern Oklahoma, and central Oklahoma.

