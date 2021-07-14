PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock Position Raised by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 92.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,605,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,386,000 after acquiring an additional 641,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,804,000 after acquiring an additional 317,880 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 845,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,738,000 after acquiring an additional 235,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,724,000 after acquiring an additional 205,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.34. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $4,791,636.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $1,214,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,122 shares of company stock worth $8,676,384. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

