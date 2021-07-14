Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.00

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.25.

The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

