Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 318,301 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,301 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 5.73% of MarketAxess worth $1,083,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 14.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 6.8% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 5.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKTX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $498.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $545.00.

Shares of MKTX opened at $459.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.86. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total value of $449,732.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,371 shares in the company, valued at $33,193,224.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

