Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,399,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986,676 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,128,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 482.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $2,762,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,712 shares in the company, valued at $12,878,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 250,001 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $12,175,048.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,334,804 shares of company stock valued at $115,656,800 in the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings stock opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

