Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 128,165 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,227,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,165 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.09% of Cboe Global Markets worth $1,009,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.87.

Shares of CBOE opened at $116.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $122.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,033.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $114,156.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,664.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,527 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

