Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,695,134 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,631,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.96% of CrowdStrike worth $1,210,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 59.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $261.16 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $269.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.77. The company has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of -362.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.42.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $3,170,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total value of $1,313,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,670 shares of company stock worth $41,533,229. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.