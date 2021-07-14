PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of PriceSmart worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 1,815.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $774,252.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,958,494 shares in the company, valued at $334,849,007.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $774,336.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,273 shares of company stock valued at $10,285,376. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $90.84 on Wednesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.37. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.82.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $895.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

