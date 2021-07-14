Primecoin Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $733,728.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,965,240 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

