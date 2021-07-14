Primis Financial Corp. (NYSE:FRST) Director Buys $25,091.50 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NYSE:FRST) Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $25,091.50.

Shares of FRST opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $16.32.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

