Primis Financial Corp. (NYSE:FRST) Director Buys $44,835.90 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NYSE:FRST) Director Robert Yates Clagett purchased 3,090 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $44,835.90.

Shares of NYSE:FRST opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $16.32.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

