Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,315 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,006 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60,773 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $229,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,165 shares of company stock valued at $8,910,393 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FL opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.77.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on FL. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

