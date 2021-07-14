Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 1,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 144,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,514,000 after purchasing an additional 134,147 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,648,000 after purchasing an additional 151,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 66,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $147.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.53. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.02 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.56.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,116.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $735,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,607 shares in the company, valued at $35,045,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,885 shares of company stock valued at $11,517,334. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

