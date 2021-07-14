Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDFC stock opened at $251.41 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a one year low of $183.55 and a one year high of $333.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.87.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

WDFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

