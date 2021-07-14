Profund Advisors LLC Sells 370 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Balchem during the first quarter valued at $79,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Balchem during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Balchem during the first quarter worth about $276,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $129.77 on Wednesday. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $92.60 and a 1-year high of $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.45. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.