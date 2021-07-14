Profund Advisors LLC Sells 7,217 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,217 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,157,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,735,000 after buying an additional 480,572 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 30.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,153,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,662,000 after buying an additional 1,211,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,365,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,958,000 after buying an additional 108,340 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,326,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,193,000 after buying an additional 133,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 87.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,285,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,372,000 after buying an additional 2,002,246 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAT. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.47.

MAT stock opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.