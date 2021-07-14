Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. Has $26.68 Million Stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,613,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Zynga comprises approximately 3.1% of Providence Equity Partners L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $26,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 7.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 13.5% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Zynga by 11.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Zynga by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 266,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 254.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $14,111,994.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,462.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,232,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $13,233,763.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,236.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,168,010 shares of company stock worth $34,291,430 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.67. 160,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,003,443. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 0.09.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZNGA shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

