Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Receives $20.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NYSE PFS traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 223,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,888. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.05. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $50,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,955.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank L. Fekete sold 6,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $173,710.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,647 shares of company stock valued at $798,339 over the last ninety days. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 12.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,239,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,471 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,343 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,552 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 17,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

