Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Everbridge by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,254,000 after buying an additional 70,223 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Everbridge by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $136.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.19.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,323 shares of company stock worth $2,012,351. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.78.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

