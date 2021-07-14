Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 3,895 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Avnet worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter worth $187,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at $233,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet stock opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $45.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.21.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

AVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $1,007,686.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,057. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

