Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. FMR LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after buying an additional 105,217 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 248,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 3,916.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 113,330 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFG opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.57. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

NFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

