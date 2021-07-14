Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.95. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

