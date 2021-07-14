Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases New Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of PennyMac Financial Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 12.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 62.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $70.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.19.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 3.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on PFSI. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

In other news, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 6,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.66 per share, with a total value of $436,301.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Ann Youssouf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $599,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,191,787 shares of company stock worth $72,338,348 and sold 598,072 shares worth $36,262,736. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

