PubMatic, Inc. (NYSE:PUBM) Insider Sells $175,000.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NYSE:PUBM) insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00.

Shares of PUBM traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.75. 1,006,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,999. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $76.96.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

