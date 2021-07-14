Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Major Shareholder Scientific Corp Boston Sells 2,500,000 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $93,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of LUNG stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,647. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -12.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Pulmonx by 119.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Pulmonx by 118.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

