PumaPay (PMA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $221,661.00

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 14th. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PumaPay has a market cap of $6.06 million and approximately $221,661.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00051227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.01 or 0.00821586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005387 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,896,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

