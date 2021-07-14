PutinCoin (PUT) Market Cap Hits $588,655.91

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $588,655.91 and approximately $483.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,957.06 or 0.99846946 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00036366 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007115 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00009096 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00055874 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000869 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000112 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

