Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,384 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Humana worth $50,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Humana by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 95.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.26.

NYSE HUM opened at $460.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $441.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

