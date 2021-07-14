Putnam Investments LLC Has $23.89 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,645 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $23,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 97.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. raised their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.21.

ZTS stock opened at $199.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $94.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.16 and a 1-year high of $200.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

